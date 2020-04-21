Florida Elections Commission Meetings On Hold Due To Coronavirus

The Florida Elections Commission is putting meetings on hold until August as a response to the coronavirus. They made the decision during a teleconference Tuesday. Tim Vaccaro is the executive director.

“The dates that have been proposed for August were the 18 and the 19 and the dates that have been proposed for November have been 17 and 18," Vaccaro said. "And that of course will be contingent upon wherever we are as far as the coronavirus goes.”

The commission says it will hold conferences should any business need to be handled before August. The group is charged with enforcing campaign finance laws.

