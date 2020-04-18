© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Visitors Cheer As Jacksonville Beaches Reopen

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Steve Patrick - News4Jax
Vic Micolucci - News4Jax
Published April 18, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
Atlantic Beach on the morning of Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Atlantic Beach on the morning of Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach expected a crowd when the beaches reopened Friday afternoon for the first time in a month, and they weren’t wrong. A cheer went up just after 5 p.m. when barriers to the beach access came down.

These are among the first beaches in the state to reopen since coronavirus concerns forced most beaches to close.

Hours and activities are limited and Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham said Friday that officials will have police, lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel patrol the waterfront to ensure people are maintaining six feet of social distancing and there are no groups of more than 10 -- not 50 as was previously announced.

Read this whole story on  News4Jax.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19beaches
Steve Patrick - News4Jax
Vic Micolucci - News4Jax
Related Content