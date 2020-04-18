Visitors Cheer As Jacksonville Beaches Reopen

Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach expected a crowd when the beaches reopened Friday afternoon for the first time in a month, and they weren’t wrong. A cheer went up just after 5 p.m. when barriers to the beach access came down.

These are among the first beaches in the state to reopen since coronavirus concerns forced most beaches to close.

Hours and activities are limited and Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham said Friday that officials will have police, lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel patrol the waterfront to ensure people are maintaining six feet of social distancing and there are no groups of more than 10 -- not 50 as was previously announced.

