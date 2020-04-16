© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pinellas Beaches Will Remain Closed, For Now

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller
Published April 16, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
Clearwater Beach is a popular spot for spring breakers, and will close to the public for two weeks beginning March 23.
Clearwater Beach is a popular spot for spring breakers, and will close to the public for two weeks beginning March 23.

Pinellas County Commissioners did not vote Thursday on easing restrictions to local beaches, but it’s still under consideration.

During a three-hour public meeting, commissioners discussed the plan to ease numerous restrictions -- including access to beaches. The state order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis April 1 does not force municipalities to close beaches, but many counties have to prevent people from gathering in large groups. 

RELATED: Pinellas Commissioners To Consider Easing Beach Restrictions

A Zoom presentation laid out to commissioners what needs to happen first:

  • a reduced number of coronavirus cases for 14 consecutive days,
  • the ability to test all residents with symptoms the same day,
  • proper protective equipment for medical first responders “without resorting to crisis measures.”


RELATED: Floridians Take To Social Media With Beach Closure Frustrations In Midst Of Coronavirus Crisis

They also took public comment on the potential reopening of condominium pools, as well as deeming pet groomers as an "essential business."

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said opening condo pools, but not those at hotels, apartments, and country clubs would be unfair. He also said the county is partially limited by state orders, but more restrictive local measures were carefully considered before being passed.

He urged patience.

"If we remitted every single exception for everybody who thinks their business is essential, there would be no stay-at-home order because nobody likes it,” Gualtieri said. “And we get that."

The commission apologized for implying there would be a vote Thursday about easing beach restrictions. They also extended the local state of emergency another week.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridabeachesCoronavirusCOVID-19
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
See stories by Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller, multimedia reporter for Health News Florida, was hired to help further expand health coverage statewide.
Related Content