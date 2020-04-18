Florida Releases Names Of Nursing Homes With COVID-19

The state began on Saturday releasing the names of nursing homes and assisted living facilities where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

There were 303 long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases totaling 1,694. At least 169 of Florida’s 748 deaths from COVID-19 were related to infections at these facilities.

The decision to release the names of the facilities was based on concerns for public health, DeSantis said.

“I told the surgeon general from the beginning that we want to put as much information out as we can,” DeSantis said. “I have now directed him to determine that it is necessary for public health to release the names of facilities.”

Directors of the facilities had been required to notify all staff members, residents and their families when a positive case of COVID-19 was found at a facility, DeSantis said.

“I think they all have done that, but all it takes is if one doesn’t do it,” he said. “I think I would want to know that.”

Florida officials had been refusing to release the information since the start of the outbreak, despite requests to do so and a potential open records lawsuit from the Miami Herald and other media outlets.

In some cases, the information was released by the county or by the nursing homes themselves.

That was the case at a nursing home in Seminole, where three people have died and dozens were hospitalized following an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation center at Freedom Square of Seminole was eventually evacuated on Friday and shut down.

Initial reports said that 21 residents and six employees at the nursing home tested positive for the disease. On Saturday, the nursing home announced that three more patients and 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

(Editor's note: The list below has been modified to remove a facility inproperly listed in a previous report from the state.)

Other nursing homes in the Tampa Bay area with cases include:

Hillsborough

Freedom Plaza

Inspired Living At Tampa

Promise Pointe At Tampa Oaks

Rocky Creek Village

Pinellas

Arc Of Tampa Bay: Al Hambra

Arc Of Tampa Bay: Clearwater

Arc Of Tampa Bay: Safety Harbor

Bay Tree Center P

Belleair Health Care Center P

Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor

Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg

Heron House Of Largo

Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center

Inn At Freedom Square (The)

Inn At Lake Seminole Square (The)

Lakeside Oaks Care Center Pinellas

Manorcare Health Services Dunedin

Masonic Home Of Florida

Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center

Palm Garden Of Clearwater

Palm Garden Of Largo

Pinellas Point Nursing And Rehab Center

Regal Palms

Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation & Nursing Services

South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center

St. Mark Assisted Living Center

St. Mark Village Pinellas

Tierra Pines Center

Manatee

Braden River Rehabilitation Center Llc

Bradenton Health Care

Brookdale Bradenton Gardens

Casa Mora Rehabilitation And Extended Care

Manatee Springs Rehabilitation And Nursing Center

Residence At Bay Vue

Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center

Westminster Point Pleasant

Sarasota

A Banyan Residence

Bay Breeze Health And Rehabilitation Center

Beneva Lakes Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center

Brookdale Deer Creek Sarasota

Consulate Health Care Of Sarasota

Glenridge On Palmer Ranch Inc.

Magnolia Acres

Magnolia Health And Rehabilitation Center

Pines Of Sarasota

Sarasota Point Rehabilitation Center

Polk

Consulate Health Care Of Lakeland

Highlands Lake Center

Lakeland Hills Center

Merrill Gardens At Championsgate

Palm Garden Of Winter Haven

Pasco

Grand Villa Of New Port Richey

Royal Oaks Nursing Center



