Deputies: Man Threatens Shooting, Angry Masks Not Worn
Authorities say a Florida man posted on social media that he was going to shoot up a grocery store because not enough people were wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Robert Kovner was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a written threat of a mass shooting.
Investigators say the Sebring man had threatened to carry out the shooting at a Publix, though officials didn’t identify a specific store.
Health officials have recommended people wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. Some cities and counties require masks be worn in grocery stores and other public places.