WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Says Coronavirus Vaccine Not a Guarantee

Regan McCarthy
Published April 15, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis demurred Wednesday on whether he agreed with the state surgeon general that Floridians would need to continue social distancing until a coronavirus vaccine is approved. DeSantis said he didn’t hear the surgeon general and would talk with him privately. He then went on to say a vaccine isn’t a guarantee.

“You know there is no vaccine for SARS or MERS. Coronavirus causes the common cold. I hope there’s a vaccine tomorrow, but I don’t think there’s a 100% guarantee that there is a vaccine. So that’s just something to think about as we figure out. I’m hoping we’ll get some effective anti-virals soon, because that’ll make a big, big difference. Of course I’m hopeful that we get a vaccine, but at the same time, there have been attempts at vaccines for a lot of things, but it’s not as easy as it sounds where you just do it,” Rivkees says.

During a Tuesday press conference Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said the public should get used to avoiding crowds and wearing masks until a vaccine can be approved—a process he indicated could take about a year. Shortly after he made the comment, a DeSantis staffer escorted Rivkees from the ongoing press conference. A spokesperson said Rivkees had to leave to attend another meeting. 

