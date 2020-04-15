Parents, Teachers: Should Florida Schools Remain Closed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?

UPDATE: We asked, and you answered. Nearly 82% of those who responded say Florida schools should remain closed. [Read more]

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would consider reopening some Florida schools in May while the state continues to contend with the coronavirus outbreak.

The statewide teachers’ union, however, sent a letter to DeSantis on Tuesday, urging him not to do so.

“As much as our students and educators want the opportunity to be back at our schools, returning prematurely will threaten the safety and well-being of all on campus,” Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram wrote.

Later Tuesday, during a press briefing, DeSantis said he would be consulting with groups -- including school superintendents and parents -- and the decision to reopen some schools “has to be based on safety.”

The prospect of students returning to school has drawn strong reaction, including a Change.org petition that reached its goal of 35,000 signatures on Wednesday.

What do you think? Should schools remain closed through the end of the school year, or should DeSantis consider reopening them in May as he previously stated?

