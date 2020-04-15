Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 22,500

State health officials say 22,519 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida - an increase of 891 cases since Tuesday evening.

614 people have died due to the coronavirus - 43 more than Tuesday evening’s total.

One death was reported in Sarasota County. No further information ws provided.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 :

Hillsborough: 870 (830 local, 40 non-resident)

Pinellas: 513 (473 local, 40 non-resident)

Polk: 287 (281 local, 6 non-resident)

Manatee: 277 (275 local, 2 non-resident)

Sarasota: 253 (238 local, 15 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco:186 (179 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 73 (69 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)



