Crew Member Of Cruise Ship With Virus Cases Dies In Florida

A crew member who was hospitalized after two ill-fated cruise ships docked in Florida with coronavirus cases has died.

A medical examiner said Thursday that the 50-year-old Indonesian man tested positive for COVID-19. His death raises the Zaandam ship’s coronavirus-related death toll to four.

A Holland America Line spokesman says the man was taken to a Florida hospital the day the Zaandam docked in Fort Lauderdale after spending weeks at sea rejected by South American ports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced the extension of a “no sail order” for all cruise ships.