North Florida Congressman Positive For COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican who represents a large swath of North Florida, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, his office announced Thursday.

Dunn, a 67-year-old surgeon, tested positive after visiting the emergency room on Monday because he did not feel well, his office said in a news release. Dunn met criteria for testing that has been issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Congressman Dunn is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home per CDC guidelines and working on Phase VI of the administration’s response to the pandemic. He expects a full recovery soon,” the news release said, referring to a phase of economic-stimulus efforts.

Dunn, a Panama City resident, has represented Florida’s 2nd Congressional District since January 2017. His district includes the eastern part of the Panhandle along with much of the Big Bend region.