WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

North Florida Congressman Positive For COVID-19

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published April 10, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT
A photo of Neal Dunn with his arms crossed.
nealdunn.com

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican who represents a large swath of North Florida, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, his office announced Thursday.

Dunn, a 67-year-old surgeon, tested positive after visiting the emergency room on Monday because he did not feel well, his office said in a news release. Dunn met criteria for testing that has been issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Congressman Dunn is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home per CDC guidelines and working on Phase VI of the administration’s response to the pandemic. He expects a full recovery soon,” the news release said, referring to a phase of economic-stimulus efforts.

Dunn, a Panama City resident, has represented Florida’s 2nd Congressional District since January 2017. His district includes the eastern part of the Panhandle along with much of the Big Bend region. 

