Miami: Cover Your Faces Inside Grocery Stores, Pharmacies

The city of Miami is stepping up its response to the coronavirus pandemic by requiring everyone inside grocery stores, pharmacies and most other retail business that are still open to wear face masks.

The order signed Wednesday went into effect early Thursday morning. The Miami Herald reports any delivery workers and construction workers are also expected to cover their faces.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says police officers will be enforcing the law, though at first they'll help educate people. Business that don't enforce the law could be fined or shut down.