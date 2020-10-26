-
More than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus.The Miami Herald reports that at least 42,000…
A crew member who was hospitalized after two ill-fated cruise ships docked in Florida with coronavirus cases has died.A medical examiner said Thursday…
A cruise ship with four dead and nearly 200 people who have been sick with suspected COVID-19 may dock in Fort Lauderdale if cruise company executives and public officials can agree on a plan.
Broward County commissioners debated for hours during a meeting Tuesday about whether or not to let a Holland America Cruise ship, the Zaandam, dock at...
Despite a positive COVID-19 test from a passenger who had disembarked days earlier, thousands of people were allowed to leave a cruise ship in Miami...
More than 300 passengers on a cruise ship that docked at Port Everglades fell ill with a stomach virus.The Naples Daily News reports that the Royal…
The CDC is investigating an outbreak of a stomach bug aboard the Disney Wonder cruise ship last week.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says…
A federal appeals court has refused to reconsider a decision that opens the door for cruise ship passengers to sue for medical malpractice.The 11th U.S.…
An elderly Clearwater couple stranded in Turkey has been showered with support from friends and strangers who learned of their nightmarish ordeal to get…