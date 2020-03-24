PHOTOS: Life In South Florida In The Time Of COVID-19
South Florida has started slowing down to stem the spread of COVID-19. The life of the region, with its more than six million people, seems to be inching closer and closer to a standstill.
WLRN is taking a snapshot of life in South Florida in the midst of the pandemic.
If you'd like to share photographs of moments of your life or life as it is around you and in your neighborhood, send WLRN's engagement producer an email at klepri@wlrnnews.org.
