WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

PHOTOS: Life In South Florida In The Time Of COVID-19

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Katherine Lepri
Published March 24, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT
People sit apart from each other on park benches in downtown Miami.
South Florida has started slowing down to stem the spread of COVID-19. The life of the region, with its more than six million people, seems to be inching closer and closer to a standstill.

WLRN is taking a snapshot of life in South Florida in the midst of the pandemic.

If you'd like to share photographs of moments of your life or life as it is around you and in your neighborhood, send WLRN's engagement producer an email at klepri@wlrnnews.org.

A man pushes a cart in front of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in downtown Miami.
Credit Daniel Rivero / WLRN
A few people gather near the water at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.
Credit Daniel Rivero / WLRN
A woman walks quickly in the middle of a carless NW 5th Street in Miami's West Buena Vista neighborhood.
Credit Katie Lepri / WLRN
A man rests in downtown Miami during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit Daniel Rivero / WLRN
Katherine Lepri
