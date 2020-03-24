PHOTOS: Life In South Florida In The Time Of COVID-19

South Florida has started slowing down to stem the spread of COVID-19. The life of the region, with its more than six million people, seems to be inching closer and closer to a standstill.

WLRN is taking a snapshot of life in South Florida in the midst of the pandemic.

Credit Daniel Rivero / WLRN A man pushes a cart in front of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in downtown Miami.

Credit Daniel Rivero / WLRN A few people gather near the water at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

Credit Katie Lepri / WLRN A woman walks quickly in the middle of a carless NW 5th Street in Miami's West Buena Vista neighborhood.

Credit Daniel Rivero / WLRN A man rests in downtown Miami during the coronavirus pandemic.

