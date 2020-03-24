Miami-area ER Nurse's 7-Month-Old Son Tests Positive for COVID-19

The 7-month-old son of a Miami-area ER nurse has tested positive for COVID-19 after he ran a low-grade fever.

Herine Baron, who works at the Jackson North Medical Center in Miami-Dade County, says she contracted Covid-19 at work.

Baron, who has been discharged from the hospital and was told to self-quarantine at home until she gets two negative tests back over the next two weeks, posted her latest video on YouTube where she’s been documenting her hospitalization.

The nurse was concerned that she exposed her family to the coronavirus and has expressed frustration they could not get tested. In her most recent video, she said her 7-month old son has tested positive for COVID-19.

“According to the doctors, they told me that for babies that they’re able to fight it off more better than adults,” she said.

Other than the fever, Baron said her son seems to be asymptomatic.

“He’s still acting like himself,” she says in the video. “He’s still playful.”

Baron said she’s going to continue to self-quarantine away from her baby and family for the next 10 days. Her other family members who’ve had close contact with her are also self-isolating.

