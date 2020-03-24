Meal Distribution in SWFL School Districts, by County

Editor's note: Some school districts have expanded their pickup locations for grab-and-go meals. This list was updated April 15.

With schools in Florida remaining closed until at least May 1 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many school districts have begun distributing free meals to children.

Breakfast and lunch are being given to children 18 years of age or under in a "grab and go" manner. Under federal law, children need to be present at a distribution site in order to receive meals.

Below is a guide to food distribution sites being held throughout Southwest Florida. Other ways to find pick-up spots include going to and entering an address; texting FLKIDSMEALS to 211-211; or calling 2-1-1 to speak with a live operator.

Information on food distribution in Glades County, per the Director of Administrative Services, James Brickel:

“The school district will deliver free bag breakfasts and lunches to our bus stops for all youth (ages 18 and under). We have created a schedule of delivery times, which is exactly four hours after our students’ normal pick up time. Students who wish to participate will receive one bag lunch and one bag breakfast at their bus stop when the school bus arrives.

For walkers and car riders, we will also operate a ‘drive through’ service at the parent pick up behind Moore Haven Elementary School and the bus loop at West Glades School. This service will operate Monday-Friday, from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.”

