Lee Schools to Host Virtual Town Hall on Distance Learning

In order to get families ready for online learning in Lee County, the school district will be hosting a virtual town hall on Wednesday, March 25.

Over the last week, Lee Schools has distributed laptops and internet devices to families who need them in preparation for online Distance Learning that will begin March 30.

The district will be hosting a virtual town hall on their Facebook page that will include a presentation on Distance Learning. Members of the district will be answering parents’ questions that can be submitted in advance or in the comment section of the Facebook live.

The town hall will begin at 1 p.m. on March 25, and will be available on the School District of Lee County's Facebook page upon conclusion.

