WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Prompts Chinese Exhibitors To Pull Out Of Orlando Pet Expo

Health News Florida | By Monica Sealey/WMFE
Published February 27, 2020 at 8:43 AM EST
The Global Pet Expo booths
Global Pet Expo Facebook
The Pet Expo says a majority of exhibitors from China canceled their booths due to travel restrictions related to coronavirus.

Coronavirus is sending shockwaves throughout the global economy, amid fears of a potential pandemic if the outbreak cannot be contained. The impact of COVID-19 can be seen at the huge Global Pet Expo, which is hosted in Orlando from Wednesday to Friday.

More than 1,000 companies will be at the Orange County Convention Center this week for the Global Pet Expo. Organizers say it’s the pet industry’s largest annual trade show, and they’re expecting over 7,000 buyers from 80 countries.

But in an update on their website, the pet expo says the majority of exhibitors from China canceled their booths due to travel restrictions related to coronavirus.

The convention center will also be upping its sanitary efforts, providing about 100 hand sanitizer stations and adding extra disinfectant schedules for restrooms, door handles and railings. They will also be providing attendees with travel-size hand sanitizers at registration.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19OrlandoGlobal Pet Expo
