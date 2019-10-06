Training Requirements Bolstered On Human Trafficking

© 2020 Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published October 6, 2019 at 6:47 PM EDT
Florida foster parents and safe-house workers who help victims of human trafficking will be required to get training on how trafficking for forced labor intersects with the commercial sexual exploitation of children.

Labor trafficking became part of the specialized training requirements for foster parents and staff on Friday, according to a rule change made by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Prior to the change, foster parents and staff were instructed on "vicarious trauma and self-care strategies" and "behavior management activities" as part of training to deal with commercially sexually exploited children.

The agency also noted Friday that once certified, foster parents and staff members of safe houses must complete eight hours of continuing education every year focused on human trafficking.

Through the rule-making process, state agencies that deal with children have put a renewed focus on making sure human trafficking is identified.

For example, the State Board of Education on Monday approved a new rule that requires instruction in child-trafficking prevention for students.

“Tragically, human trafficking is an epidemic in our country,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “Children of all ages need to know and understand the hazards of human trafficking and how to protect themselves from dangerous predators.”

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

human trafficking
News Service of Florida
