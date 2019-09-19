Florida Leaders Want Schools To Teach How To Spot, Stop Human Trafficking

Florida leaders at the state and federal level are hoping to prevent human trafficking through education.

Proposals now in front of the state Board of Education and Congress would make sure kids learn about human trafficking in schools.

During a meeting Friday morning in Jacksonville, the board is slated to consider a new regulation that would mandate that trafficking awareness and prevention are taught in public school health classes.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of Florida members of Congress has introduced a bill that would provide $75 million over five years for human trafficking education.

The money would be doled out to nonprofits that would develop a new curriculum for teachers, students and parents in how to spot signs of human trafficking and respond.

The bill was introduced by Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, who represents Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, as well as Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan of the Tampa Bay area. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Broward County Democrat, is also a sponsor.

