State officials adressed how the Department of Health is responding to human trafficking in light of the Super Bowl at a press conference at the...
Arizona businesswoman and philanthropist Cindy McCain used an appearance at Florida International University to draw attention to human trafficking in...
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come to Miami-Dade County in February for the 2020 Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens....
More than 100 people were arrested during a five-month human trafficking investigation in Hillsborough County. Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the...
Concrete data on human trafficking is elusive, and Thursday, State Attorney Amira Fox was in Fort Myers to talk about her office's efforts to fill...
Florida foster parents and safe-house workers who help victims of human trafficking will be required to get training on how trafficking for forced labor...
Florida leaders at the state and federal level are hoping to prevent human trafficking through education. Proposals now in front of the state Board of...
A state panel next week will consider whether to approve a Florida Medical Association course on human trafficking as a continuing-education requirement…
Gov. Ron DeSantis could soon sign legislation that creates a statewide registry for pimps and johns in an effort to crack down on human trafficking. But…
Florida lawmakers late Friday passed legislation that would require police, hotel employees and massage-parlor workers to get training in how to recognize…