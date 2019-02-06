© 2020 Health News Florida
New Cannabis Director To Regulate Hemp, CBD

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Shawn Mulcahy
Published February 6, 2019 at 5:41 PM EST
photo_feb_06__1_41_35_pm.jpg
Credit Florida Department of Agriculture

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is tapping Nashville hemp consultant Holly Bell for the department’s cannabis director. Bell was instrumental in getting Tennessee’s hemp industry off the ground, and Fried hopes Bell can do the same in Florida.

“The economic impact for our state is enormous. [The] medical marijuana industry alone is projected to have a $1.6 billion economics, creating more jobs in manufacturing by 2020. Hemp can be a multi-billion-dollar industry here in the state,” said Fried.

As cannabis director, Bell oversees the department’s involvement in the medical marijuana industry, including regulating edibles, and will help implement changes. Fried wants Bell to start the rulemaking process for hemp. Fried also outlined plans to regulate CBD and produce hemp under the “Fresh from Florida” brand.

“We are going to be very proactive on making sure that 1, that were going to put testing standards in place almost immediately. Testing and labeling standards,” said Fried.

She says stores that are already selling the product don’t have to quit, but once the regulations are in place if they violate they will be shut down.

