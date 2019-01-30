© 2020 Health News Florida
Nikki Fried Releases New Details On Director Of Cannabis Position

WFSU | By Gabrielle Bolden
Published January 30, 2019 at 5:43 PM EST
Credit Blaise Gainey
Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried gave details Wednesday about the new role she hopes the state Director of Cannabis will fill. 

Fried says the new director will oversee the medical marijuana program that is in place now and will help implement any changes. Lawmakers passed a bill in 2017 that banned smoking but Fried is pushing legislators to remove the ban, 

“I have seen some progress at least in the senate on smoking, there’s two legislations that have been filed in the senate. So I hope through the legislative process that they get ques from the governor and fix the smoking. I will be happy to testify in any senate house committee or talk to any legislatures” said Fried.

Fried has the three top candidates for the position, but did not say who they were.

Gabrielle Bolden
Gabrielle Bolden is a fourth year broadcast journalism major attending Florida A&M University from Jacksonville, FL. Bolden is an aspiring multimedia producer. She previously served as a producer for News 20 at Five airing to at least 80,000 households, creating engaging content weekly. She pitched and wrote articles as a staff reporter for The FAMUAN Newspaper. She also produced the 2018 Election Night Special for News 20 at Five, covering state and local election races. Bolden interned for WCTV-Eyewitness News (CBS) producing a multimedia project covering the devastating wildfires in Eastpoint, Florida.
