FDLE Launches New App In Time For Halloween Safety Checks

Parents worried about their kids’ safety this Halloween can download a free mobile app that will tell them if there are any sexual predators living in the area where they plan to go trick-or-treating.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the launch of its new app Monday.

The Search-Sexual-Offenders-and-Predators button is one of seven features that let users see any active AMBER and Silver Alerts, find information about wanted persons and stolen vehicles and search unsolved cases.

FDLE said its new mobile app doesn’t track a user’s location or store personal information.

