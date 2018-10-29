© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

FDLE Launches New App In Time For Halloween Safety Checks

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published October 29, 2018 at 5:03 PM EDT
This screenshot of the new FDLE app shows some of its features.
This screenshot of the new FDLE app shows some of its features.

Parents worried about their kids’ safety this Halloween can download a free mobile app that will tell them if there are any sexual predators living in the area where they plan to go trick-or-treating.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the launch of its new app Monday.

The Search-Sexual-Offenders-and-Predators button is one of seven features that let users see any active AMBER and Silver Alerts, find information about wanted persons and stolen vehicles and search unsolved cases.

FDLE said its new mobile app doesn’t track a user’s location or store personal information.

It’s available for Apple and Android devices. Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaFDLEappsafetyhalloweensexual predators
Cyd Hoskinson
Cyd Hoskinson began working at WJCT on Valentine’s Day 2011. 
See stories by Cyd Hoskinson