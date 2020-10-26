-
Parents worried about their kids’ safety this Halloween can download a free mobile app that will tell them if there are any sexual predators living in...
The Florida Senate's telemedicine bill, which is less onerous to the Florida Medical Association than the House bill, swiftly became a target for critics…
Bills aimed at keeping violent sexual predators behind bars unanimously passed in Florida’s House Wednesday, closing dangerous loopholes that set free…
One issue Democrats noticed was left out in Gov. Rick Scott’s State of the State address on Tuesday: Medicaid expansion.As the Sarasota Herald-Tribune…
Doctors, psychologists and other mental-health experts who serve as expert witnesses in sexual predator cases have charged Florida taxpayers more than $26…
The administrator of Florida’s Sexually Violent Predator Program resigned Thursday after reporters from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel raised questions…
Florida men accounted for a large contingent of the 255 arrested in a nationwide crackdown on predators who use the Internet to draw children into…