-
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has wrapped up a three year project to process a backlog of sexual assault kits submitted to the department’s...
-
The professional guardian linked to the death of a 75-year-old Florida man began relinquishing hundreds of guardianships across Florida as law enforcement…
-
Lawmakers and gun rights advocates are squabbling over who should have control of Florida’s concealed weapons permits. Internal reports from the...
-
The state’s concealed-weapons licensing program would be moved to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, under a measure proposed Thursday by Sen.…
-
Parents worried about their kids’ safety this Halloween can download a free mobile app that will tell them if there are any sexual predators living in...
-
Authorities say a police officer from a small town in the Florida Panhandle faces charges he sold opioids out of his squad car while in uniform.The…
-
State Sen. Denise Grimsley would immediately order a “full audit” of Florida’s concealed-weapons licensing process, as well as examine the management...
-
Florida's League Of Women Voters Asks Pam Bondi For Independent Probe Into Department Of AgricultureRecent media reports detailing mistakes by Florida’s Department of Agriculture in issuing firearm permits have some advocacy organizations calling for...
-
A longtime agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will direct the state’s Office of Safe Schools, which was created after a mass shooting in…
-
Hurricane Irma has officially been tied to 34 deaths in Florida, but the number will rise.The figure available Monday morning from the Florida Department…