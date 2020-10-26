-
The federal government wants to deploy several new tools for catching insurers that have overcharged Medicare $30 billion in the past three years alone. But the insurance industry is balking.
Parents worried about their kids’ safety this Halloween can download a free mobile app that will tell them if there are any sexual predators living in...
The police chief in a Southwest Florida city has been fired just more than a year after one of his officers accidentally shot and killed a woman during a…
The latest study by non-profit organization Smart Growth America ranks Florida as the most dangerous state to walk in the country.
The Leapfrog Group has released its latest grades for hospitals across the country. No Florida hospital earned the lowest grade of F, while 70 hospitals…
Florida is one of 28 states across the country where schools and childcare centers have inadequate safety plans in place for emergencies, the Associated…
Every 30 minutes a child ends up in the emergency room after being injured by a television. Flat screen TVs aren't necessarily safer, according to a study. They are heavy and perhaps even more likely to tip over than those old tube monsters. Experts say TVs need to be tethered to a wall.
Gov. Rick Scott is touting a deal with Amazon to move 3,000 jobs to Florida, but some concerns are being raised about the quality of the jobs, the Tampa…
The family of 2-year-old Ireland Nugent, the little girl whose legs were severed in a lawnmower accident, says Pastor Dennis Reid of Trinity Presbyterian…
Guns are strictly banned at Walt Disney World, but Angelo Lista of Royal Palm says he wasn’t aware of that, the Palm Beach Post reports. Lista, who holds…