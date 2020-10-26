-
On Monday a federal judge blocked Defense Distributed from publishing 3D-printable files online. Now that company says it will send the plans directly to customers who want them.
-
Blueprints on how to make a functional 3D printed gun at home are now available online. But, Florida’s U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is among several...
-
A 3-D printer is being credited with helping to save an Ohio baby's life, after doctors "printed" a tube to support a weak airway that caused him to stop breathing. The innovative procedure has allowed Kaiba Gionfriddo, of Youngstown, Ohio, to stay off a ventilator for more than a year.