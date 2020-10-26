Donald Trump

-
Nils Hase, a retiree who lives in Tarpon Springs, is wearing a mask and loading his Home Depot haul into his car on a recent weekday afternoon. In the…
The president has contradicted health experts, and now his own ambitious timeline, for a vaccine against COVID-19.
Over the objections of drugmakers, the Trump administration is expected within weeks to finalize its plan that would allow states to import some…
President Trump says there could be widespread distribution of a vaccine against the coronavirus in a much shorter timeline than described by the CDC.
The mayors of Tampa Bay's two largest cities are reacting to state Republican leaders floating the possibility that this summer's Republican National...
In his letter threatening to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization and halt all funding, Trump made a number of charges about WHO's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
President Trump once again broke with Dr. Fauci's assessment of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the doctor's observation that reopening too soon would lead to death was "not an acceptable answer."
Trump said he doesn't think testing needs to happen in entire states in the Midwest. But there are cases in all 50 states, and to stop the spread, testing needs to take place.
Gov. Rick Scott says Florida is “off the table for oil drilling.”That’s even as the Trump administration clears the way for exploration off the state’s…
Frustrated that Congress hasn't repealed the Affordable Care Act, the administration continues to make moves that chip away at the ACA's nationwide protections and give states more control.