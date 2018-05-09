St. Augustine Gets $7 Million From FEMA To Fix Lift Stations

St. Augustine will be getting nearly $7 million in federal funds to help fix the city’s waste-water collection system that was damaged by Hurricane Matthew nearly a year-and-a-half ago.

The money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover three quarters of what it costs to repair 13 lift stations that pump water to collection sites.

The funds were provided through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program which helps local governments recover from major disasters and emergencies.

The remaining $2 million for the lift stations will come from non-federal sources.

