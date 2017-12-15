© 2020 Health News Florida
Fort Lauderdale's Problematic Sewage System Gets An Update

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Caitlin Switalski
Published December 15, 2017 at 4:40 PM EST
A sewer main break in the parking lot of George English Park in June 2016 led to the closing down of George English Park.
Fort Lauderdale's troublesome, aging sewage system just got a major update, according to  a new city report.  

 

A 30-inch force main--a main support sewage line--that runs underneath SW 2nd St. started to repeatedly break near the end of 2016. So, the Public Works Department's Go Big, Go Fast campaign started with an emergency declaration to replace the pipe at the end of September this year. After the damage, sewage trucks had to pump waste from one manhole to another to get the sewage to the city’s wastewater plant for treatment. 

But not anymore. The new force main is now in place--and it has backup pipes. 

The second phase of the the process, pressure testing the pipe, is scheduled to start on Dec. 18. The Fort Lauderdale Public Works Department expects to have the entire project completed by the end of May 2018. It’s costing the city $14.5 million dollars.

Caitlin Switalski
