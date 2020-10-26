-
A new research project could allow University of Florida and Gainesville officials to trace asymptomatic individuals with – you didn’t guess it – feces…
Residents of Miami Beach, Surfside and Bal Harbour Village are being warned to steer clear of some waterways and reduce water use after three sewer line...
St. Petersburg again is facing problems over its ability to treat sewage during big storms.
This week on Florida Matters we talk about what communities are doing to keep from releasing sewage and other contaminants into our local waterways....
Over the past decade nearly 90,000 tons of sewage sludge have been trucked up from South Florida and dumped into the St. Johns River watershed and...
St. Petersburg leaders have settled a lawsuit filed by environmental groups in 2016 after the city released millions of gallons of sewage into Tampa…
St. Augustine will be getting nearly $7 million in federal funds to help fix the city’s waste-water collection system that was damaged by Hurricane...
From Delray Beach to Virginia Key, South Florida is spending millions of dollars to fix old sewer systems.
Sewage has been spilling into Fort Lauderdale’s streets, neighborhoods and waterways for more than three years now. Millions of gallons of waste on the...
Fort Lauderdale's troublesome, aging sewage system just got a major update, according to a new city report . A 30-inch force main--a main support sewage...