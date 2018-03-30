Jacksonville Council Bills Focus On Walking And Biking Safety

Jacksonville would get new flashing crosswalk signals and an education campaign focused on pedestrian and cyclist safety if a couple of bills are passed by City Council.

More than 40 people — including some pedestrians — have died in traffic crashes in the city since the beginning of this year.

Councilwoman Lori Boyer is sponsoring the bills. The $150,000 safety campaign would provide information about walkers’ and cyclists’ safety and the rules for driving around them.

That proposal calls for billboards, PSA ads and promotional items including a manatee mascot named C. Cow Ford to engage with kids about safely walking and riding their bikes.

Information paired with Boyer’s bill points to Florida leading the nation in pedestrian deaths, and Duval’s ranking higher than the state average with injury deaths.

A second bill would put $250,000 toward installing 10 crosswalk signs with flashing lights. The city prioritizes locations for the signs by looking at factors like the number of pedestrian deaths and crashes, and proximity to schools.

Areas like East Bay Street, Toledo Road and Moncrief Road are ranked in the top 10. There are 88 priory locations according to the bill.

The money for both bills would come from a special Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office contingency account for recruiting officers. According to the bill, JSO confirmed it wouldn’t be using the dollars.

