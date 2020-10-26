-
Retailers and manufacturers are talking about a "mini bike boom." People stuck at home are trying out bikes for exercise and recreation, a bike industry coalition group representative says.
The so-called “missing link” of the St. Marks Trail between Tallahassee and the Gulf coast has been finished.
Walking or bicycling the streets of Tampa Bay can be a very dangerous way to get around. Why is that and what can be done about it? This week on Florida...
Jacksonville would get new flashing crosswalk signals and an education campaign focused on pedestrian and cyclist safety if a couple of bills are passed...