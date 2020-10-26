-
Never mind a runner's high — the buzz some people say they get after a run. Neuroscientist Benedict Kolber was more interested in how to generate pain relief via a brisk walk. It can really work.
According to a new report, Florida is the deadliest state and Jacksonville is the sixth deadliest city in the nation for pedestrians.
Jacksonville would get new flashing crosswalk signals and an education campaign focused on pedestrian and cyclist safety if a couple of bills are passed...
Those who can least afford to get hurt often live in the most dangerous places to walk. A study sees a link between the hazards and median household income and whether people have health insurance.
Older women looking to lower their breast cancer risk might want to consider a long walk each day. Researchers with the American Cancer Society found…
Studies that set out to answer the pressing question of whether walking or running offers more health benefits found that both do, but the benefits are…
New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean has spent years trying to find the right desk chair. She considered a pricy museum-worthy chair, a kneeling chair and a yoga ball before ditching the seat altogether for a treadmill desk — and discovering the health benefits of moving at work.
Older people are much more likely to be killed crossing the street, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And men are more likely to be killed than women, regardless of age.