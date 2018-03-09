Mayo Clinic Seeks Permit For $50M Addition

Mayo Clinic submitted a permit application for a $50 million Mayo South Building Addition, a project announced a year ago as part of growth at the Jacksonville campus.

The Robins & Morton Group of Orlando is the contractor for the addition to create a five-story, 104,350-square-foot building at the 4500 San Pablo Road S. campus.

In March 2017, Mayo announced that it had invested more than $300 million in major projects and added 900 more staff. It now employs more than 6,000 people.

As part of the growth, Mayo Clinic announced it would invest $70.5 million to add four floors, for a total of five, to the Mayo South Building and to remodel existing space at the Davis Building. The project adds 80,000 square feet to the Mayo South Building and renovates 40,000 square feet. Completion is expected in 2019. Mayo Clinic said last year it would provide:

Space for cardiovascular, cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery program areas.

Expansion of the spine center and pain rehabilitation programs.

Additional surgical rooms.

Space and equipment to establish a molecular imaging cente for radiology.

Laboratory expansion.



Mayo Clinic said a $25 million gift from the family of Dan and Brenda Davis of Jacksonville helped to spur the next phase of expansion and would support the Mayo South Building Addition construction and recruitment of physicians and researchers.

Mayo Clinic said a year ago it would add about 300,000 square feet of space and hundreds of staff, including more than 100 physicians, over the following five years.

Projects underway include the four-story, 150,000-square-foot Dorothy J. and Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Building that could reach 11 stories; the positron emission tomography radiochemistry facility; and the three-story, 75,000-square-foot Discovery and Innovation Building.

The Mangurian and PET buildings should be completed this summer. The Discovery building should be ready next year.

This article was originally published by our partner, the Jax Daily Record.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .