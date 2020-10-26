hospital expansion

-
St. Vincent’s Clay County is planning a $23 million expansion.
The Orange Park Medical Center is adding 2,100 square feet to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Mayo Clinic submitted a permit application for a $50 million Mayo South Building Addition, a project announced a year ago as part of growth at the...
The struggling Calhoun – Liberty Hospital is slated to receive a million dollars to expand its emergency room , after dodging the Governor's veto pen ....
Winter Park Memorial Hospital hopes to start construction at the beginning of 2016 on a major expansion. The $90 million expansion would double the…
UF Health Shands Hospital is moving forward on a $415 million planned expansion, the Gainesville Sun reports.The new building will include 216 beds, 20…
Florida Hospital Apopka is planning to double the number of beds by moving, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The project will require approval by the state.…