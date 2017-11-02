© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Nelson Asks For Emergency Food Benefits Extension Due To Irma

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published November 2, 2017 at 4:57 PM EDT
Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.)
Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.)

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) is urging the Department of Agriculture to extend the deadline for Floridians to apply for emergency food benefits in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

In a letter Thursday to the Agriculture Secretary, Nelson says the state’s failure to properly administer the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has prevented thousands of eligible Floridians from getting the help they need.

Of the 48 counties initially approved for D-SNAP, only five — Broward, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Pasco — are still accepting applications.

Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) partnered with the USDA to implement the FOOD FOR FLORIDA program, which saw thousands of people waiting in line for hours to apply only to be turned away.

DCF estimated around 2-and-a-half million Florida households would apply for the emergency food assistance–but fewer than a million applications have been processed so far.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 or on Twitter @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridaemergency food benefitsfood assistanceU.S. Sen. Bill Nelsonfood stampsUSDADCF
Cyd Hoskinson
Cyd Hoskinson began working at WJCT on Valentine’s Day 2011. 
See stories by Cyd Hoskinson
Related Content