Florida is applying for a federal waiver that will let people who receive SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, order their groceries online.
The state is quietly closing offices that provide help to people applying for food stamps and Medicaid in several Florida counties.
Florida education officials and advocates say about 200,000 students could become ineligible for automatic free school lunches under a Trump…
Some 14 million U.S. households are struggling to get enough to eat — a return to pre-recession levels. The USDA data comes as the Trump administration proposes tightening eligibility for food aid.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing stricter requirements for people receiving food stamps.It’s part of the farm bill passed by Congress, and…
The Trump administration has proposed expanding a policy that would deny green cards to immigrants who access certain public benefits, like food stamps...
When families don’t know where their next meal will come from, it can be especially hard on young children. A new study in the Journal of Nutrition...
The USDA says it will give states more flexibility in how they deliver federal food benefits. That could potentially include requiring drug testing or imposing time limits for adults with children.
Senior citizens and people with disabilities who have pre-registered online will be able to conduct the qualifying interviews to receive Disaster...
The effort to put emergency money for food into the pockets and bank accounts of South Florida meant waiting in lines and in court this week. D-SNAP is...