Activists delivered a petition with 1.5 million signatures to the agency in an effort to stop a rule change that would end automatic enrollment in free school lunch for nearly 1 million kids.
Advocates say the Trump administration's rollback of nutrition requirements could lead to school meals that are inconsistent with federal dietary guidelines.
The USDA says it will give states more flexibility in how they deliver federal food benefits. That could potentially include requiring drug testing or imposing time limits for adults with children.
In Florida, 15 percent of families don’t know where they’re going to get their next meal. When you look at children alone, that number increases to...
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) is urging the Department of Agriculture to extend the deadline for Floridians to apply for emergency food benefits in...
U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary Ann Bartuska was led through a maze of raised garden beds on a lot nestled in the middle of a...
As part of Michelle Obama's healthy eating initiative, a group of major food retailers promised in 2011 to open or expand 1,500 grocery or convenience…
Participation in the school lunch program suffered after USDA restricted the amount of grains and protein that could be served to kids at lunchtime. Now school food directors are applauding the decision to allow more of them back on lunch menus.
In Florida, the number of cases of food poisoning linked to Foster Farms brand chicken is now four, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.…