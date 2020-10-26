-
Some 14 million U.S. households are struggling to get enough to eat — a return to pre-recession levels. The USDA data comes as the Trump administration proposes tightening eligibility for food aid.
On the first day of make-up registration for disaster food assistance, lines were long, while lawyers who were suing over how the program has been...
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) is urging the Department of Agriculture to extend the deadline for Floridians to apply for emergency food benefits in...
After waiting in long lines for food assistance cards after Hurricane Irma, some of the recipients in Miami-Dade are reporting the cards could not be...
At least 157,000 kids in Florida could lose food stamps under legislation moving in a Florida House committee Thursday. Legislation by Frank White, R...
About 300,000 Floridians who qualified for food stamps now face a work requirement that went into effect Jan. 1 -- and the possibility of at least…