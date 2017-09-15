Hillsborough Libraries Offer Help And Comfort

Hillsborough County Libraries are providing assistance to residents affected by Hurricane Irma.

That aid includes help applying for FEMA assistance or simply an opportunity to recharge after the storm.

Frank Collia, Principal Librarian at the North Tampa Branch, has noticed the impact of his library on the community.

“What I've seen out here is that we're providing a sense of normalcy and stability for people,” he said. “Just a place to go and relax, and maybe not think about the storm for awhile. You know, come in and charge your phone, get on social media and talk to your friends.”

Hillsborough libraries are helping anybody who needs to file damage claims with FEMA.

“We're here to try to alleviate as much stress as possible,” Collia said. “We're providing free long-distance faxing, if needed. We have access to WiFi here in the library in a nice air-conditioned environment, which a lot of people still don't have.”

Library visitors will also be able to connect with their personal insurance providers online. Other services available include document scanning, copying and printing.

The following library locations are still closed, as of Friday afternoon:

Egypt Lake Partnership Library; Norma and Joseph Robinson Partnership Library at Sulphur Springs; Seminole Heights Branch Library; Town 'N Country Regional Public Library; West Tampa Branch Library; Bookmobile; Cybermobile

