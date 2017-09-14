© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Making Your Water Safe After Irma

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jackson Cardarelli
Published September 14, 2017 at 5:50 PM EDT
Post-storm water safety information, courtesy of the Florida Department of Health.
Post-storm water safety information, courtesy of the Florida Department of Health.

Several Florida counties - and some Tampa Bay area communities - remain under boil water notices after Hurricane Irma. The Florida Department of Health has tips for people living in those places.

If you are unable to boil water, add eight drops of unscented bleach per gallon of water.

Bathers should avoid getting untreated water in their mouths and open wounds.

In addition, people who have experienced flooding should not flush toilets until flood waters have subsided.

For the complete and updated list of Florida boil water notices, follow the link.

www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices.html

Copyright 2017 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Floridadrinking waterHurricane Irma
Jackson Cardarelli
Jackson Cardarelli is a WUSF Public Media radio news intern for fall 2017.
See stories by Jackson Cardarelli
Related Content