Making Your Water Safe After Irma

Several Florida counties - and some Tampa Bay area communities - remain under boil water notices after Hurricane Irma. The Florida Department of Health has tips for people living in those places.

If you are unable to boil water, add eight drops of unscented bleach per gallon of water.

Bathers should avoid getting untreated water in their mouths and open wounds.

In addition, people who have experienced flooding should not flush toilets until flood waters have subsided.

For the complete and updated list of Florida boil water notices, follow the link.

www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/drinking-water/boil-water-notices.html

