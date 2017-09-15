© 2020 Health News Florida
Relief Sites Open For Hillsborough Seniors

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published September 15, 2017 at 10:52 AM EDT
Hillsborough County Aging Services has opened six wellness sites for seniors without power. NOTE: The Town N Country Center is not open.
Hillsborough County senior citizens stuck without power and looking for a cool place to go have some options Friday and next week.

Hillsborough County Aging Services has six nutrition and wellness sites that will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and then Monday, Sept. 15 through Wednesday, Sept. 20. The sites will be closed during the weekend.

The sites include:

* Brandon Senior Center, 612 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon, (813) 635-8066 - Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.

* Gardenville Recreation Center, 6215 Symmes Road in Gibsonton, (813) 671-7601 - Lunch served at 11:30 a.m.

* Lutz Senior Center, 112 NW 1st Ave. in Lutz, (813) 264-3804 - Lunch served at noon

* Oaks at Riverview Senior Center, 101 E. Kirby St. in Tampa, (813) 272-6829 - Lunch served at noon

* Ruskin Senior Center, 905 6th St. SE in Ruskin, (813) 672-1107 - Lunch served at noon

* Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma, (813) 671-7672 - Lunch served at 11:45 a.m.

NOTE: The Progress Village Senior Center in Tampa, the Sterling Heights Senior Nutrition Center in Thonotosassa and the Town N Country Senior Center in Tampa remain closed Friday.

Seniors must be a Hillsborough County resident and will need a valid ID with a county address. Residents should call to reserve a hot meal if they are able to. Meals will also be provided outside of lunchtime hours.

Health News FloridaHurricane IrmaHillsborough County Aging Services2017 Florida hurricane season
