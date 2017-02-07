© 2020 Health News Florida
Leon Prepares For Medical Marijuana Impact

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published February 7, 2017 at 4:33 PM EST
Credit Bokske via Wikimedia Commons

Leon County Commissioners want to be sure they have a plan in place as medical marijuana becomes more accessible and the state works out its rules stemming from Amendment Two. Commissioner Mary Ann Lindley says it makes sense to get started now.

“It’s perfectly prudent for us to go ahead with I think you called it a zoning in progress-ordinance in progress so we can be kind of ready almost regardless of what happens,” Lindley says.

Commissioners asked staff to move forward with drafting an ordinance that would creating zoning rules for new dispensaries. Meanwhile, city commissioners have approved a moratorium that blocks any new dispensaries while Tallahassee works to create its own zoning plan.

