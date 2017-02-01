Medical Marijuana Measure Aims At Breaking Up Industry

Credit Bokske via Wikimedia Commons

The Senate has a new, competing proposal for implementing amendment two. The proposal throws out Florida’s current medical marijuana statutes and starts over.

Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) wants a clean slate for medical marijuana—with no caps on the number of treatment centers. He also envisions new license categories allowing companies to specialize rather than develop treatments from seed-to-sale under one roof.

“The current law requires that you be vertically integrated,” Brandes explains, “so not only must you grow you must also do the retail and the delivery.”

“My bill simply says, look, if you’re good at growing—grow,” he says. “If you’re good at processing—process. If you’re good at retail—do that.”

The authors of Amendment Two have announced support for Brandes’ bill. The proposal will compete with another wide-ranging measure offered by Sen. Rob Bradley (R-Fleming Island). That bill makes major changes to the existing framework, but leaves much of the underlying structure in place.

