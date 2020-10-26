-
Local officials and cannabis advocates are chafing under Florida’s latest medical marijuana legislation. But they’re reacting to the new regime in...
-
Felicia Duncan’s 7-year-old daughter Emma has been living with epilepsy for years. She been seizure-free since January thanks to medical marijuana. But...
-
The medical marijuana provisions implementing amendment two are trudging ahead in the House and Senate. But the chambers’ proposals remain very different.
-
The ball appears to finally be rolling for medical marijuana in the Florida legislature. After tacking on a handful of amendments, legislation is...
-
This week lawmakers begin untangling their ideas for medical cannabis. State senators have proposed five different measures.
-
Florida health officials who oversee the medical marijuana program have started processing identification card applications for patients and…
-
Florida voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 2 last November, expanding the state's medical marijuana program. But how is the government going to...
-
The Florida Department of Health is working to implement Amendment 2 as soon as possible. But public hearings have been contentious across the state....
-
The Florida Department of Health held workshops across the state this week to get input from the public about how best to implement Amendment 2, which…
-
Leon County Commissioners want to be sure they have a plan in place as medical marijuana becomes more accessible and the state works out its rules...