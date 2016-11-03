Marijuana Group Holds Tampa Event Supporting Amendment 2

On Saturday, just a few days before the election, the Florida Cannabis Coalition will hold “Canna-Day Tampa Bay” to educate people about medical marijuana.

The event will feature industry specialists, activists and legal experts who will speak and answer questions on what’s next for Florida’s legal cannabis industry.

Voters who go to the polls, Nov. 8 can either vote “yes” or “no” on Amendment 2 which calls for the legalization of marijuana in Florida for medical use.

Peter Sessa is the co-founder of the coalition. He said if the amendment didn’t pass, it’d be a blow to people everywhere.

“It’s not just about legalizing weed for stoners, this is a real medical treatment that’s providing help for real people in our country, in America,” he said. “People in Florida, just because of the state that they live in, are being denied that type of care.”

Sessa added that he couldn’t understand why anyone would be against the amendment.

“It’s really tough to argue against this type of amendment so we feel that spreading that word and a little bit of education can really make a big difference,” he said. It’s going to pass eventually across the United States and across the globe, so if Florida wants to drag its feet and have people suffer, it’s going to be tragic.”

The amendment failed in the 2014 election.

