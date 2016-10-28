Six Witnesses Testify In Second Broward 'Medical Marijuana' Ballot Snafu Hearing

A Broward county judge heard testimony from six witnesses today (Thursday) in a case involving ballots missing Amendment 2, the “medical marijuana” question. Among the witnesses was Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes. County election officials confirmed four ballots went out without the Amendment 2 question. Those voters were issues new ballots to correct the problem.

Attorney Norm Kent represents NORML of Florida, a group that supports reforming marijuana laws. He wants judicial oversight of the Broward election. "We are asking the court to instruct the Supervisor of Elections to post public notices in print, in the media, in social media, and at the ballot booths, telling people there’s a problem here", said Kent.

But County attorney Burnadette Norris-Weeks says the problem has been resolved, and the court doesn’t need to get involved. "Nobody has been ignored, nobody has been forgotten, and anybody that comes…or if there is another case that will come up, this supervisor will chase that person down," said Norris-Weeks.

Listen to Broward County attorney Burnadette Norris-Weeks

Judge Carol Lisa-Phillips said after Thursday’s hearing she will issue a ruling on the case quickly.

