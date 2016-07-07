© 2020 Health News Florida
Congress Struggles to Compromise on Zika Funds

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Sarah DeNicolais
Published July 7, 2016 at 5:25 PM EDT
With more than 260 cases of theZikavirus confirmed in Florida, Democratic lawmakers are calling for congressional action.

They’re urging fellow members of Congress to approve nearly $2 billion to fight the spreading virus.

 

The Obama administration is requesting the funds to develop vaccines and diagnostic tests.

 

On a phone call to reporters Thursday, Department of Homeland Security Deputy Amy Pope said the stakes are high.

 

“Zika is an emergency. We need for Congress to treat it that way,” Pope said. “There are already hundreds of pregnant women in the United States that have been diagnosed with Zika.”

 

New York Senator ChuckSchumersaid Senate Democrats recently blocked a bill allocating more than a billion dollars to fightingZikabecause Republicans attached controversial provisions to it, including limiting funding to Planned Parenthood.

 

“This is not a time to play political games. It’s a time to compromise and get something done,”Schumer said.

 

Florida Senator Bill Nelson said he requested theZikafunding to be sent back to the House as a standalone bill.

Sarah DeNicolais
Sarah is a senior studying multimedia journalism at the University of North Florida. She first discovered her passion for journalism and production when she was a teenager at an art school in her hometown of West Palm Beach.
