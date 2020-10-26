Florida's Zika cases

-
With more than 260 cases of the Zika virus confirmed in Florida, Democratic lawmakers are calling for congressional action. They’re urging fellow...
The first case of Zika-related microcephaly was confirmed today in a child born in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.The child’s…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is ordering the state to spend millions to battle mosquitoes and prepare for the Zika virus.Scott on Thursday used his emergency…
In an early-morning vote, House Republicans pushed through a partisan bill to deal with the Zika outbreak. But the $1.1 billion measure is a nonstarter…
As of Wednesday, there are now 213 documented cases of the Zika virus in Florida. But some public health experts are saying the actual number is...
A late-morning thunderstorm had just passed when EvaristoMiqueli reached the faded yellow house with its overgrown plants and algae-covered swimming pool…
There are now more than 180 cases of the Zika virus in Florida. State health officials reported the highest number of new cases in a single day Tuesday.
Florida's congressional delegation will hold a meeting next week in Washington to receive presentations about the Zika virus, with panelists expected to…
As another sign of growing concerns about the Zika virus, the Broward County legislative delegation will meet next week to receive a presentation from…
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says that if Congress does not act now on Zika prevention funding, lawmakers may have to return to Washington later for an emergency…